Troubled Film Production

Movie Talk

09-05-22, 01:14 AM
Troubled Film Production
Ive always been fascinated with films that went through hell. Movies like Spookies, Terry Gilliams Don Quixote, Evil Town, Fitzcarraldo, etc..
What are some others that I could seek out?
09-05-22, 01:48 AM
Re: Troubled Film Production


The 1st one that came to mind, especially with one of the lead actors (Vic Morrow) and 2 kids getting killed on set.

The footage of the accident where they are all killed is on YouTube.
