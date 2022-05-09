Troubled Film Production
#1
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2008
Location: Northeastern Wisconsin
Posts: 3,608
Received 514 Likes on 349 Posts
Troubled Film Production
Ive always been fascinated with films that went through hell. Movies like Spookies, Terry Gilliams Don Quixote, Evil Town, Fitzcarraldo, etc..
What are some others that I could seek out?
What are some others that I could seek out?
#2
DVD Talk God
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 71,053
Received 2,010 Likes on 1,476 Posts
Re: Troubled Film Production
The 1st one that came to mind, especially with one of the lead actors (Vic Morrow) and 2 kids getting killed on set.
The footage of the accident where they are all killed is on YouTube.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off