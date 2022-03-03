DVD Talk Forum

Free Guy 2 - news, rumors, etc.

   
Free Guy 2 - news, rumors, etc.
Not much to go on but in a big piece in THR about 20th Century Studios it was mentioned:
What is the status of the Free Guy sequel?

We’re awaiting a script that is days away. It’s a fantastic story.
https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/mo...re-1235103538/
