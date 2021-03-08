Mogul Mowgli (2021, D: Tariq) S: Riz Ahmed
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 35,000
Likes: 0
Received 1,321 Likes on 908 Posts
Mogul Mowgli (2021, D: Tariq) S: Riz Ahmed
Opening in NY and LA 9/3/2021
The debut narrative feature from award-winning documentary filmmaker Bassam Tariq, MOGUL MOWGLI follows the story of a rapper (Academy Award Nominee RIZ AHMED, The Sound of Metal) who, on the cusp of his first world tour, is struck down by an illness that forces him to face his past, his family, and the uncertainty of his legacy.
DIRECTOR:
Bassam Tariq
WRITER:
Bassam Tariq
Riz Ahmed
PRODUCER:
Thomas Benksi
Bennett McGhee
Riz Ahmed
Michael Peay
CAST:
Riz Ahmed
Alyy Khan
Sudha Buchar
The debut narrative feature from award-winning documentary filmmaker Bassam Tariq, MOGUL MOWGLI follows the story of a rapper (Academy Award Nominee RIZ AHMED, The Sound of Metal) who, on the cusp of his first world tour, is struck down by an illness that forces him to face his past, his family, and the uncertainty of his legacy.
DIRECTOR:
Bassam Tariq
WRITER:
Bassam Tariq
Riz Ahmed
PRODUCER:
Thomas Benksi
Bennett McGhee
Riz Ahmed
Michael Peay
CAST:
Riz Ahmed
Alyy Khan
Sudha Buchar
The director of this was recently hired to direct Marvel's Blade.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off