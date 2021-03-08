DVD Talk Forum

Mogul Mowgli (2021, D: Tariq) S: Riz Ahmed

08-03-21, 06:56 AM
dex14
 
Mogul Mowgli (2021, D: Tariq) S: Riz Ahmed

Opening in NY and LA 9/3/2021

The debut narrative feature from award-winning documentary filmmaker Bassam Tariq, MOGUL MOWGLI follows the story of a rapper (Academy Award Nominee RIZ AHMED, The Sound of Metal) who, on the cusp of his first world tour, is struck down by an illness that forces him to face his past, his family, and the uncertainty of his legacy.

DIRECTOR:
Bassam Tariq

WRITER:
Bassam Tariq
Riz Ahmed

PRODUCER:
Thomas Benksi
Bennett McGhee
Riz Ahmed
Michael Peay

CAST:
Riz Ahmed
Alyy Khan
Sudha Buchar
https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/mogul_mowgli

The director of this was recently hired to direct Marvel's Blade.
