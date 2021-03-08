Mogul Mowgli (2021, D: Tariq) S: Riz Ahmed

Quote:

Opening in NY and LA 9/3/2021



The debut narrative feature from award-winning documentary filmmaker Bassam Tariq, MOGUL MOWGLI follows the story of a rapper (Academy Award Nominee RIZ AHMED, The Sound of Metal) who, on the cusp of his first world tour, is struck down by an illness that forces him to face his past, his family, and the uncertainty of his legacy.



DIRECTOR:

Bassam Tariq



WRITER:

Bassam Tariq

Riz Ahmed



PRODUCER:

Thomas Benksi

Bennett McGhee

Riz Ahmed

Michael Peay



CAST:

Riz Ahmed

Alyy Khan

Sudha Buchar