Uma Thurman as Eowyn

So I'm a little late to this story, by a few years, but I just read an interview with Uma where she says her biggest regret was turning down the role of Eowyn in LotR. Her reasoning was sound: she'd just given birth to Maya and didn't want to spend a solid year in New Zealand for the filming.



What's the hive mind view on this? Would she have been better than Miranda? I think not. She would have made a great Galadriel but not Eowyn. I'd say Maya would make a better Eowyn. She has the impishness her mother doesn't have.