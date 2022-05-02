DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Uma Thurman as Eowyn

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Uma Thurman as Eowyn

   
Old 02-05-22, 04:26 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Gold Edition
Thread Starter
 
Traxan's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2008
Posts: 2,452
Likes: 0
Received 23 Likes on 16 Posts
Uma Thurman as Eowyn
So I'm a little late to this story, by a few years, but I just read an interview with Uma where she says her biggest regret was turning down the role of Eowyn in LotR. Her reasoning was sound: she'd just given birth to Maya and didn't want to spend a solid year in New Zealand for the filming.

What's the hive mind view on this? Would she have been better than Miranda? I think not. She would have made a great Galadriel but not Eowyn. I'd say Maya would make a better Eowyn. She has the impishness her mother doesn't have.
Traxan is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
What movie franchise are getting tiresome?

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.