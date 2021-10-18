DVD Talk Forum

The Lost Daughter (2021, D: M. Gyllenhaal) S: Colman, Buckley, Johnson, Harris, Sarsgaard


A womans beach vacation takes a dark turn when her obsession with a young mother forces her to confront the secrets of her past. Directed & Written by Maggie Gyllenhaal the cast includes Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley, Dakota Johnson, Ed Harris, Peter Sarsgaard, Dagmara Dominczyk & Paul Mescal.
Festival reviews currently at 94%: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/the_lost_daughter
