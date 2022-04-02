Last Looks (2022) S: Charlie Hunnam, Morena Baccarin, Mel Gibson
In Theaters, On Demand and Digital February 4
Starring Charlie Hunnam, Morena Baccarin, Mel Gibson
Directed by Tim Kirkby
Written by Howard Michael Gould
Charlie Waldo (Charlie Hunnam) is an ex-LAPD superstar who left the force and now lives a life of simplicity and solitude deep in the woods. Alastair Pinch (Mel Gibson) is an eccentric actor who spends his days drunk on the set of his TV show. When Pinchs wife is found dead, he is the prime suspect and Waldo is convinced to come out of retirement to investigate what happened. The case finds Waldo contending with gangsters, Hollywood executives and pre-school teachers, all in pursuit of clearing Pinchs name or confirming his guilt.
