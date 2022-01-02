After Yang (2022, D: Kogonada) S: Farrell, Turner-Smith, Min
After Yang (2022, D: Kogonada) S: Farrell, Turner-Smith, Min
From writer/director Kogonada and starring Colin Farrell, Jodie Turner-Smith, Justin H. Min, Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja, Sarita Choudhury, Clifton Collins Jr. and Haley Lu Richardson. After Yang – in theaters and streaming on Showtime March 4.
When his young daughter's beloved companion — an android named Yang — malfunctions, Jake (Colin Farrell) searches for a way to repair him. In the process, Jake discovers the life that has been passing in front of him, reconnecting with his wife (Jodie Turner-Smith) and daughter across a distance he didn't know was there.
Reviews from Cannes and Sundance: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/after_yang
This is from the director of the great film, Columbus.
