Fresh (2022, D: Mimi Cave) S: Sebastian Stan, Daisy Edgar-Jones

FRESH follows Noa (Daisy Edgar-Jones), who meets the alluring Steve (Sebastian Stan) at a grocery store and  given her frustration with dating apps  takes a chance and gives him her number. After their first date, Noa is smitten and accepts Steves invitation to a romantic weekend getaway. Only to find that her new paramour has been hiding some unusual appetites.



Cast: Daisy Edgar-Jones, Sebastian Stan