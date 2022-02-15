DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Fresh (2022, D: Mimi Cave) S: Sebastian Stan, Daisy Edgar-Jones

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Fresh (2022, D: Mimi Cave) S: Sebastian Stan, Daisy Edgar-Jones

   
Old 02-15-22, 09:23 AM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 37,431
Likes: 0
Received 2,192 Likes on 1,507 Posts
Fresh (2022, D: Mimi Cave) S: Sebastian Stan, Daisy Edgar-Jones


FRESH follows Noa (Daisy Edgar-Jones), who meets the alluring Steve (Sebastian Stan) at a grocery store and  given her frustration with dating apps  takes a chance and gives him her number. After their first date, Noa is smitten and accepts Steves invitation to a romantic weekend getaway. Only to find that her new paramour has been hiding some unusual appetites.

Cast: Daisy Edgar-Jones, Sebastian Stan
This was a pretty big hit at Sundance: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/fresh_2022
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Downton Abbey: A New Era (2022, D: Simon Curtis)

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.