Why is Lin-Manuel Miranda so terribly miscast?

Thereís no doubt Lin-Manuel is a tremendous talent, a wonderful composer and entertainer but everything Iíve seen him in (at least on screen) heís just not very good in. I just watched Mary Poppins Returns and he wasnít good, and I think heís one of the worst things in HBOís His Dark Materials. Yes heís great in Hamilton and I love his music in movies like Encanto, but his on screen presence is severely lacking (Iím not all too fond of his singing voice either).



Am I missing something? Has anyone here seen him in a live performance like Hamilton. Iím wondering what they think.Maybe someone can point me to an on screen performance heís actually good in?