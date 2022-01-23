Why is Lin-Manuel Miranda so terribly miscast?
Why is Lin-Manuel Miranda so terribly miscast?
Theres no doubt Lin-Manuel is a tremendous talent, a wonderful composer and entertainer but everything Ive seen him in (at least on screen) hes just not very good in. I just watched Mary Poppins Returns and he wasnt good, and I think hes one of the worst things in HBOs His Dark Materials. Yes hes great in Hamilton and I love his music in movies like Encanto, but his on screen presence is severely lacking (Im not all too fond of his singing voice either).
Am I missing something? Has anyone here seen him in a live performance like Hamilton. Im wondering what they think.Maybe someone can point me to an on screen performance hes actually good in?
