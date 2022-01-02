Raised Eyebrows (D: Moverman) S: Geoffrey Rush -- Groucho Marx biopic
Geoffrey Rush is set to play iconic comedian Groucho Marx in Raised Eyebrows, writer-director Oren Movermans upcoming adaptation of Steve Stoliars memoir Raised Eyebrows: My Years Inside Grouchos House.
Moverman, whose credits include co-writing the Brian Wilson biopic Love & Mercy and writing and directing Time Out of Mind, worked on the Raising Eyebrows script with Stoliar. Rush will star opposite Charlie Plummer and Sienna Miller.
Raised Eyebrows is set between 1973 and 1977 and stars Plummer as Stoliar, who is hired by Erin Fleming (Miller) to work with an aging and frail Groucho Marx (Rush). Fleming was in charge of Marxs personal and professional life as his manager, and the two had a controversial relationship.
In addition to writing and directing, Moverman will also produce Raised Eyebrows alongside Cold Iron Pictures CEO Miranda Bailey. Moverman most recently served as a producer on Rebecca Halls acclaimed directorial debut Passing. His directorial efforts include Rampart, The Messenger and The Dinner.
Its a pleasure and an honor and a responsibility and probably something else to work with this amazing cast on a story I hope will reintroduce the genius of Groucho Marx in a new, provocative, entertaining way all these years later, Moverman said in a statement. Steve Stoliar has given the world incredible insight into a bygone era. Done right, we will screw it up royally.
Added Bailey, After many years diligently working to get Steves brilliant, true story adapted for the screen, Im thrilled that we found the perfect ensemble of actors to portray these rich yet complicated characters that Oren will, no doubt, masterfully bring to life. Even in a world that tells us never meet your idols, Steves friendship with Groucho Marx, while filled with moments of heartbreaking humanity, proved to be an overwhelmingly positive and life-changing experience for him an essence we hope to capture for our audience.
