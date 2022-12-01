DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Red Notice 2 and Red Notice 3 (W/D: Thurber) -- Johnson, Gadot, Reynolds

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Red Notice 2 and Red Notice 3 (W/D: Thurber) -- Johnson, Gadot, Reynolds

   
Old 01-12-22, 01:53 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 67,584
Received 1,365 Likes on 999 Posts
Red Notice 2 and Red Notice 3 (W/D: Thurber) -- Johnson, Gadot, Reynolds
https://deadline.com/2022/01/netflix...ck-1234909000/


Looks like they will film back to back sometime next year. So I assume this hits Netflix sometime in 2024.


EXCLUSIVE: Back when Deadline revealed that Universal wavered on the big budget of Rawson Marshall Thurbers three-hander script Red Notice and franchise-hungry Netflix stepped right in, skeptics questioned the wisdom of a global heist film with superstar paydays for Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds and an eight-figure payday for writer-director Thurber. Looks like Netflixs biggest movie bet at that time paid off: Deadline hears the streamer is in the early stages of putting together a back-to-back shoot of two Red Notice sequels, with the hope to begin production in early 2023, dependent on deals and the schedules of its busy stars.Sources said Thurber has begun writing.

Netflix would not comment, but sources said the plan is to bring back the star trio and add new characters to flesh out a heist-film ensemble reminiscent of the starry Oceans Eleven franchise. Red Notice was sold in one of the biggest pitch package deals of 2018, with Universal and Legendary winning a big auction for a project that at the time had Thurber and Johnson attachments. This was when Uni and Legendary were teamed with that duo on Skyscraper. Netflix was the runner-up in that bidding and stepped up in a hot second when Universal got cold feet on a budget that reportedly was $200 million or more, including the star salaries. At the time, it was the biggest commitment Netflix made on a feature as it prioritized franchise IP and stars. Red Notice might have been exceeded by Netflixs commitment to The Gray Man, the 007-esque global thriller that Avengers: Endgames Joe & Anthony Russo directed for Netflix with Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans starring.



Beau Flynn will return to produce via his Flynn Pictures Co banner, alongside Johnson, Hiram Garcia and Dany Garcia via Seven Bucks Productions. Thurber is also producing through his Bad Version Productions and Flynn Picture Cos Scott Sheldon will be exec producer.

Back-to-back shoots show a confidence in the IP and creatives. After Peter Jackson shot most of three installments of The Lord of the Rings for New Line when it was considered a crazy risk for an unproven IP that became a billion-dollar Best Picture-winning franchise, consecutive shoots have been done on movies such as James Camerons Avatar sequels, the Russo Brothers Marvel blockbusters Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, The Hunger Games and Pirates of the Caribbean. Interestingly, those bets were the domain of the traditional theatrical distributors. It wouldnt be a surprise to see it gravitate to streamers, which certainly bought the lions share of big movie packages in 2021. Stay tuned.
DJariya is online now  
Reply Like
Old 01-12-22, 02:09 PM
  #2  
Moderator
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 36,933
Likes: 0
Received 1,981 Likes on 1,364 Posts
Re: Red Notice 2 and Red Notice 3 (W/D: Thurber) -- Johnson, Gadot, Reynolds
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Eternals (2021, D: Zhao) -- S: Chan, Madden, Hayek, Jolie -- The Spoiler Reviews Thread

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.