DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

What are your most anticipated movies of 2022?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

What are your most anticipated movies of 2022?

   
Old 01-04-22, 08:13 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 67,482
Received 1,347 Likes on 987 Posts
What are your most anticipated movies of 2022?
Since we're 4 days into 2022, might as well get this going. I'm sure a lot here don't keep up with every announcement and release date. There will be more that I see, but these are the ones I'm really looking forward to ever since they were announced.

Scream

The Batman

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Bullet Train

Top Gun Maverick

Jurassic World Dominion

Lightyear

Thor Love and Thunder

Black Adam

Mission Impossible 7

Spider-Man Across the Spiderverse Part One

Halloween Ends

Black Panther Wakanda Forever

Creed 3

Avatar 2 - Yes it's the cool thing to shit on this series, but I expect this to be an amazing visual experience

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom





DJariya is online now  
Reply Like
Old 01-04-22, 08:24 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Legend
 
TheMovieman's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2006
Location: Oregon
Posts: 12,664
Received 111 Likes on 94 Posts
Re: What are your most anticipated movies of 2022?
1. The Batman
2. Black Adam
3. Aquaman 2
4. Mission Impossible 7
5. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse
TheMovieman is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.