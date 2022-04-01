What are your most anticipated movies of 2022?
What are your most anticipated movies of 2022?
Since we're 4 days into 2022, might as well get this going. I'm sure a lot here don't keep up with every announcement and release date. There will be more that I see, but these are the ones I'm really looking forward to ever since they were announced.
Scream
The Batman
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Bullet Train
Top Gun Maverick
Jurassic World Dominion
Lightyear
Thor Love and Thunder
Black Adam
Mission Impossible 7
Spider-Man Across the Spiderverse Part One
Halloween Ends
Black Panther Wakanda Forever
Creed 3
Avatar 2 - Yes it's the cool thing to shit on this series, but I expect this to be an amazing visual experience
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
1. The Batman
2. Black Adam
3. Aquaman 2
4. Mission Impossible 7
5. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse
