What are your most anticipated movies of 2022?

Since we're 4 days into 2022, might as well get this going. I'm sure a lot here don't keep up with every announcement and release date. There will be more that I see, but these are the ones I'm really looking forward to ever since they were announced.



Scream



The Batman



Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness



Bullet Train



Top Gun Maverick



Jurassic World Dominion



Lightyear



Thor Love and Thunder



Black Adam



Mission Impossible 7



Spider-Man Across the Spiderverse Part One



Halloween Ends



Black Panther Wakanda Forever



Creed 3



Avatar 2 - Yes it's the cool thing to shit on this series, but I expect this to be an amazing visual experience



Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom











