DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Minor characters that were featured relatively prominently in the movie's advertising?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Minor characters that were featured relatively prominently in the movie's advertising?

   
Old 08-13-21, 03:45 PM
  #1  
Senior Member
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Sep 2009
Location: Colorado
Posts: 815
Likes: 0
Received 2 Likes on 2 Posts
Minor characters that were featured relatively prominently in the movie's advertising?
Typically, when advertising a movie, most of the attention is focused on the main characters. Of course, occasionally the advertising for the movie also focuses on a minor character as well. What minor characters were featured relatively prominently in the advertising for their movie? For example, the character was notably featured in the movie's trailer, or on the movie's poster, or had their own poster, or were included in the cover artwork for the movie's physical release, or were clearly featured in some way in the movie's official advertising? Thanks to anyone that replies.
Sub-Zero is offline  
Reply Like
Old 08-13-21, 03:58 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 55,702
Received 1,751 Likes on 1,119 Posts
Re: Minor characters that were featured relatively prominently in the movie's advertising?



Decker is online now  
Reply Like
Old 08-13-21, 04:09 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Legend
 
GoldenJCJ's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 18,099
Received 750 Likes on 522 Posts
Re: Minor characters that were featured relatively prominently in the movie's advertising?
Just about every Bruce Willis movie in the last 10 years?
GoldenJCJ is online now  
Reply Like
Old 08-13-21, 04:54 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Legend
 
d2cheer's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 1999
Posts: 10,454
Received 101 Likes on 76 Posts
Re: Minor characters that were featured relatively prominently in the movie's advertising?
Deadpool 2 Peter is one I can think of right out of the box.



d2cheer is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Beckett (2021) - S: John David Washington, Alicia Vikander

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.