Minor characters that were featured relatively prominently in the movie's advertising?

Typically, when advertising a movie, most of the attention is focused on the main characters. Of course, occasionally the advertising for the movie also focuses on a minor character as well. What minor characters were featured relatively prominently in the advertising for their movie? For example, the character was notably featured in the movie's trailer, or on the movie's poster, or had their own poster, or were included in the cover artwork for the movie's physical release, or were clearly featured in some way in the movie's official advertising? Thanks to anyone that replies.

