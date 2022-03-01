A Hero (2022, D: Farhadi)

Quote:

Rahim (Amir Jadidi) is in prison because of a debt he was unable to repay. During a two-day leave, he tries to convince his creditor (Mohsen Tanabandeh) to withdraw his complaint against the payment of part of the sum. But things don't go as planned.



From two-time Academy Award®-winning director Asghar Farhadi, A HERO arrives in US theaters 1/7/22 and on Amazon Prime Video 1/21/22.