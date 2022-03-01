A Hero (2022, D: Farhadi)
A Hero (2022, D: Farhadi)
Rahim (Amir Jadidi) is in prison because of a debt he was unable to repay. During a two-day leave, he tries to convince his creditor (Mohsen Tanabandeh) to withdraw his complaint against the payment of part of the sum. But things don't go as planned.
From two-time Academy Award®-winning director Asghar Farhadi, A HERO arrives in US theaters 1/7/22 and on Amazon Prime Video 1/21/22.
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt11777738/
I am a fan of Farhadi's previous films, so I will definitely be checking this out.
