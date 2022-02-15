Windfall (2022, D: McDowell) S: Lily Collins, Jesse Plemons, Jason Segel

Quote: A Hitchcockian thriller following a young couple (Lily Collins, Jesse Plemons) who arrive at their vacation home only to find it’s being robbed.

From the director of The One I Love and The Discovery. The screenplay is written by Justin Lader and Andrew Kevin Walker, based on a story by Jason Segel.