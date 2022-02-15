DVD Talk Forum

Windfall (2022, D: McDowell) S: Lily Collins, Jesse Plemons, Jason Segel

Windfall (2022, D: McDowell) S: Lily Collins, Jesse Plemons, Jason Segel

   
02-15-22, 03:03 PM
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 37,444
Likes: 0
Received 2,198 Likes on 1,512 Posts
Windfall (2022, D: McDowell) S: Lily Collins, Jesse Plemons, Jason Segel


A Hitchcockian thriller following a young couple (Lily Collins, Jesse Plemons) who arrive at their vacation home only to find it’s being robbed.
From the director of The One I Love and The Discovery. The screenplay is written by Justin Lader and Andrew Kevin Walker, based on a story by Jason Segel.
