Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts - HBO Max special
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 36,294
Likes: 0
Received 1,695 Likes on 1,169 Posts
Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts - HBO Max special
Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson join filmmaker Chris Columbus and other esteemed cast members across all eight Harry Potter films as they travel back to Hogwarts for the first time to celebrate the anniversary of the franchises first film, Harry Potter and the Sorcerers Stone, which premiered 20 years ago today. The retrospective special Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts will tell an enchanting making-of story through all-new in-depth interviews and cast conversations, inviting fans on a magical first-person journey through one of the most beloved film franchises of all time.
The highly-anticipated retrospective will be a capstone event of the holiday season, dropping as the clock strikes midnight on New Years Day, Jan. 1, on HBO Max.
Alumni of the film franchise will join the memorable tribute, including Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, and Evanna Lynch, among others. Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts will honor the magic behind the making of the films and the beautiful family created at Warner Bros. Studios London two decades ago. It will also celebrate the unparalleled legacy of the Harry Potter film franchise and its indelible impact on the hearts, minds, and imaginations of families and fans around the world.
The highly-anticipated retrospective will be a capstone event of the holiday season, dropping as the clock strikes midnight on New Years Day, Jan. 1, on HBO Max.
Alumni of the film franchise will join the memorable tribute, including Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, and Evanna Lynch, among others. Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts will honor the magic behind the making of the films and the beautiful family created at Warner Bros. Studios London two decades ago. It will also celebrate the unparalleled legacy of the Harry Potter film franchise and its indelible impact on the hearts, minds, and imaginations of families and fans around the world.
#2
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Aug 2001
Location: Just around the corner to the light of day.
Posts: 12,876
Likes: 0
Received 95 Likes on 56 Posts
Re: Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts - HBO Max special
Nice! The uber huge Bluray set has so many docs I wonder what else can be covered outside of it being cool to see the cast together.
Now give me a Cursed Child announcement.
Now give me a Cursed Child announcement.
#3
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 36,294
Likes: 0
Received 1,695 Likes on 1,169 Posts
Re: Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts - HBO Max special
#4
DVD Talk Hero
Re: Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts - HBO Max special
Sounds interesting.
Wonder if this is a harbinger of the rumored Wizarding World series coming to HBO Max.
Wonder if this is a harbinger of the rumored Wizarding World series coming to HBO Max.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off