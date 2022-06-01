DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Peter Bogdanovich dead at 82.

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Peter Bogdanovich dead at 82.

   
Old 01-06-22, 01:30 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
 
Hazel Motes's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2009
Posts: 6,987
Received 193 Likes on 136 Posts
Peter Bogdanovich dead at 82.
Rip.
Hazel Motes is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-06-22, 01:31 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
 
Hazel Motes's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2009
Posts: 6,987
Received 193 Likes on 136 Posts
Re: Peter Bogdanovich dead at 82.
https://variety.com/2022/film/obitua...or-1235148166/
Hazel Motes is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-06-22, 01:34 PM
  #3  
Moderator
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 36,845
Likes: 0
Received 1,925 Likes on 1,333 Posts
Re: Peter Bogdanovich dead at 82.
I always loved listening to him talk about film... or Orson Welles... or whatever.

I have a signed Paper Moon poster from him.

RIP to a legend.
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-06-22, 01:53 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Hero
 
TomOpus's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2002
Location: Kansas City, MO
Posts: 36,182
Received 477 Likes on 334 Posts
Re: Peter Bogdanovich dead at 82.
One of my favorite films, The Last Picture Show, is sitting in stoarage. Might have to rent it ia Vudu.
TomOpus is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-06-22, 02:27 PM
  #5  
DVD Talk Ultimate Edition
 
rocket1312's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2002
Posts: 4,034
Likes: 0
Received 313 Likes on 220 Posts
Re: Peter Bogdanovich dead at 82.
Originally Posted by dex14 View Post
I always loved listening to him talk about film... or Orson Welles... or whatever.
Preferably while wearing an ascot.
rocket1312 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-06-22, 02:34 PM
  #6  
Senior Member
 
Join Date: Dec 2008
Posts: 456
Received 13 Likes on 11 Posts
Re: Peter Bogdanovich dead at 82.
I guess that's why this is up on Vulture:

https://www.vulture.com/2022/01/pete...versation.html

Doesn't sound like a nice man but RIP anyway.
DeFan is online now  
Reply Like
Old 01-06-22, 02:44 PM
  #7  
Moderator
 
story's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2000
Location: Hope.
Posts: 11,092
Received 650 Likes on 390 Posts
Re: Peter Bogdanovich dead at 82.
Ah, I have The Last Picture Show in the Criterion Collection "American Lost and Found: The BBS Story" on Blu-ray and it's such a wonderful film and tremendous presentation. I'm also such a huge fan of What's Up, Doc? since I was a kid! Here's to Peter, a good director.
story is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Has the business of Hollywood made audiences jaded?

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.