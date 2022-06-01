Peter Bogdanovich dead at 82.
Re: Peter Bogdanovich dead at 82.
I always loved listening to him talk about film... or Orson Welles... or whatever.
I have a signed Paper Moon poster from him.
RIP to a legend.
Re: Peter Bogdanovich dead at 82.
Ah, I have The Last Picture Show in the Criterion Collection "American Lost and Found: The BBS Story" on Blu-ray and it's such a wonderful film and tremendous presentation. I'm also such a huge fan of What's Up, Doc? since I was a kid! Here's to Peter, a good director.
