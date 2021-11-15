Zeros and Ones (2021, D: Abel Ferrara) S: Ethan Hawke
Zeros and Ones (2021, D: Abel Ferrara) S: Ethan Hawke
Zeros and Ones - In Select Theaters, On Demand and Digital on November 19, 2021.
Ethan Hawke, Valerio Mastandrea, Cristina Chiriac.
Jericho is an American soldier stationed in post-apocalyptic Rome under a pandemic and war-torn lockdown. After witnessing the Vatican blown up into the night sky, he sets out on a mission to uncover and document the truth for the world to see and stop the true terrorists responsible.
