Zeros and Ones (2021, D: Abel Ferrara) S: Ethan Hawke

Zeros and Ones - In Select Theaters, On Demand and Digital on November 19, 2021.



Ethan Hawke, Valerio Mastandrea, Cristina Chiriac.



Jericho is an American soldier stationed in post-apocalyptic Rome under a pandemic and war-torn lockdown. After witnessing the Vatican blown up into the night sky, he sets out on a mission to uncover and document the truth for the world to see and stop the true terrorists responsible.