The Westerns of Sergio Corbucci

TheSergio that was most famous for westerns. He had a really nice run on the '60s of westerns. If you are into spaghetti westerns and have never checked out his work, it is definitely worth it. He was a big influence on Tarantino.If you have seen his work what is your favorite? Django is probably the most famous, but I think The Great Silence is a better film.