View Poll Results: What is your favorite western from Sergio Corbucci
Minnesota Clay (1964)
0
0%
Django (1966)
0
0%
Ringo and His Golden Pistol (Johnny Oro) (1966)
0
0%
Navajo Joe (1966)
0
0%
The Hellbenders (1967)
0
0%
The Great Silence (1968)
0
0%
The Mercenary (1968)
0
0%
The Specialists (1969)
0
0%
Compañeros (1970)
0
0%
Sonny and Jed (1972)
0
0%
What Am I Doing in the Middle of a Revolution? (1972)
0
0%
The White, the Yellow, and the Black (1975)
0
0%
Voters: 0. You may not vote on this poll
The Westerns of Sergio Corbucci
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 36,242
Likes: 0
Received 1,683 Likes on 1,160 Posts
The Westerns of Sergio Corbucci
The other Sergio that was most famous for westerns. He had a really nice run on the '60s of westerns. If you are into spaghetti westerns and have never checked out his work, it is definitely worth it. He was a big influence on Tarantino.
If you have seen his work what is your favorite? Django is probably the most famous, but I think The Great Silence is a better film.
If you have seen his work what is your favorite? Django is probably the most famous, but I think The Great Silence is a better film.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off