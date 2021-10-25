The Spine of Night (2021) - V: Grant, Lawless, Oswalt, Gabriel, Manganiello

Quote:

THE SPINE OF NIGHT In Theaters, On Demand and Digital HD October 29th



Starring Richard E. Grant, Lucy Lawless, Patton Oswalt, Betty Gabriel and Joe Manganiello

Written and Directed by Philip Gelatt and Morgan Galen King



This epic fantasy tale, about the history of a land that never was, begins when an ambitious young man steals forbidden knowledge from a sacred plant. He falls to its darker temptations and in so doing, unleashes ages of suffering onto mankind. As his power grows over the years, it falls to people of different ilk and culture to attempt to stop him. Among those who stand against him are a daring tomb-robber, star-crossed lovers, a maniacal necromancer, winged assassins, and an undying guardian.



"there is no other work of animation today like THE SPINE OF NIGHT" - Kevin L. Lee, Film Inquiry

"a truly breathtaking accomplishment...bursting at the seams with wonder" - Ed Travis, Cinapse

"a fantasy anthology epic that spans time" - Meagan Navarro, Bloody Disgusting

"a hyper-violent, rotoscoped fantasy throwback" - Rafael Motamayor, Observer

"wall-to-wall medieval ultraviolence" - Katie Rife, The A.V. Club

"a balls-out heavy metal parade" - Brad Gullickson, Film School Rejects

"appointment viewing for the chemically enhanced" - Oscar Goff, Boston Hassle