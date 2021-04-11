The Incal (D: Waititi) -- based on the graphic novel by Jodorowsky and Moebius
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 36,159
Likes: 0
Received 1,671 Likes on 1,151 Posts
The Incal (D: Waititi) -- based on the graphic novel by Jodorowsky and Moebius
Oscar winner Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit, Reservation Dogs) has signed on to direct the first feature adaptation of Alejandro Jodorowsky and Mbius bestselling graphic novel, The Incal, for Humanoids and Primer Entertainment.
Waititi will also co-write the script for the project, marking Humanoids first foray into film, with his frequent collaborator Jemaine Clement (What We Do in the Shadows, Flight of the Conchords) and Peter Warren (Ghost Team, The History of Us).
The Incal is an epic space opera centered on shabby P.I. John Difool, who happens upon a mystical artifact known as the Incalan object of great power coveted by many factions across the galaxy. As Difool learns of the Incals powers and purpose, healong with a ragtag crew of unlikely cohortsreluctantly embarks on what begins as an improbable mission to save the universe, and slowly becomes a spiritual journey examining the duality and meaning of existence.
Filmmaker/writer Jodorowsky and French artist Mbius unveiled the Humanoids title at the end of the 1970s, seeing it go on to become the highest-selling sci-fi graphic novel in history. It serves as the foundation of the Jodoverse, which encompasses bestselling comic book series including The Metabarons and Megalex, and may be further explored by the company via additional films at a later date.
The films and graphic novels of Alejandro Jodorowsky have influenced me and so many others for so long, said Waititi. I was stunned to be given the opportunity to bring his iconic characters to life and I am grateful to Alejandro, Fabrice and everyone at HUMANOIDS for trusting me to do so.
When Humanoids CEO Fabrice Giger introduced me to Taika Waititis work, it became obvious to me that he was the one, said Jodorowsky. I fully trust Taikas creativity to give THE INCAL a stunning take, intimate and at the same time of cosmic proportions.
Added Giger: It began as the adventures of a jackass named John Difool, and then it became something elsewe called it THE INCALsomething that has transformed everything its ever touched and continues to do so: its creators, the other artists who later became a part of Johns journey, its publisher HUMANOIDS and myself in the process, countless readers, writers and directors around the world, and soon, I believe, the great Taika Waititi himself and everyone who looks to him for inspiration.
Humanoids producing partner, Primerled by David Jourdanacquired a stake in the publishing house in 2019, and brought in a multi-million-dollar development fund to partner on a slate. This fund has helped jumpstart the companys production efforts, as it look to draw on a catalogue of IP by artists and writers including John Cassaday, Milo Manara, Mark Waid and Robert Silverberg, among others.
Humanoids will announce additional partnerships, pertaining to The Incals distribution and release, at a later date. Waititi and Jodorowsky tease the film in the video above.
Waititi is represented by CAA and Manage-ment; Clement by UTA and Yorn, Barnes, Levine; Warren by WME and Manage-ment.
Waititi will also co-write the script for the project, marking Humanoids first foray into film, with his frequent collaborator Jemaine Clement (What We Do in the Shadows, Flight of the Conchords) and Peter Warren (Ghost Team, The History of Us).
The Incal is an epic space opera centered on shabby P.I. John Difool, who happens upon a mystical artifact known as the Incalan object of great power coveted by many factions across the galaxy. As Difool learns of the Incals powers and purpose, healong with a ragtag crew of unlikely cohortsreluctantly embarks on what begins as an improbable mission to save the universe, and slowly becomes a spiritual journey examining the duality and meaning of existence.
Filmmaker/writer Jodorowsky and French artist Mbius unveiled the Humanoids title at the end of the 1970s, seeing it go on to become the highest-selling sci-fi graphic novel in history. It serves as the foundation of the Jodoverse, which encompasses bestselling comic book series including The Metabarons and Megalex, and may be further explored by the company via additional films at a later date.
The films and graphic novels of Alejandro Jodorowsky have influenced me and so many others for so long, said Waititi. I was stunned to be given the opportunity to bring his iconic characters to life and I am grateful to Alejandro, Fabrice and everyone at HUMANOIDS for trusting me to do so.
When Humanoids CEO Fabrice Giger introduced me to Taika Waititis work, it became obvious to me that he was the one, said Jodorowsky. I fully trust Taikas creativity to give THE INCAL a stunning take, intimate and at the same time of cosmic proportions.
Added Giger: It began as the adventures of a jackass named John Difool, and then it became something elsewe called it THE INCALsomething that has transformed everything its ever touched and continues to do so: its creators, the other artists who later became a part of Johns journey, its publisher HUMANOIDS and myself in the process, countless readers, writers and directors around the world, and soon, I believe, the great Taika Waititi himself and everyone who looks to him for inspiration.
Humanoids producing partner, Primerled by David Jourdanacquired a stake in the publishing house in 2019, and brought in a multi-million-dollar development fund to partner on a slate. This fund has helped jumpstart the companys production efforts, as it look to draw on a catalogue of IP by artists and writers including John Cassaday, Milo Manara, Mark Waid and Robert Silverberg, among others.
Humanoids will announce additional partnerships, pertaining to The Incals distribution and release, at a later date. Waititi and Jodorowsky tease the film in the video above.
Waititi is represented by CAA and Manage-ment; Clement by UTA and Yorn, Barnes, Levine; Warren by WME and Manage-ment.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off