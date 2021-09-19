V/H/S/94 (2021, D: Simon Barrett, Timo Tjahjanto, etc.)
V/H/S/94 (2021, D: Simon Barrett, Timo Tjahjanto, etc.)
I enjoy this anthology series and am looking forward to this newest entry, mostly for Simon Barrett & Timo Tjahjanto's inclusions.
I've enjoyed both of their works as Directors & Writers, with Timo Tjahjanto still having one of the strongest (if not the strongest) entry in the series to-date, Safe Haven (from V/H/S/2).
Also I can't imagine this film will be worse than V/H/S/: Viral (2014)
Re: V/H/S/94 (2021, D: Simon Barrett, Timo Tjahjanto, etc.)
Looks like this film will be making it's premiere at Fantastic Fest 2021 in Austin, TX on September 23rd-30th.
https://fantasticfest.com/
Shudder Premiere will be on October 6th, 2021!
Re: V/H/S/94 (2021, D: Simon Barrett, Timo Tjahjanto, etc.)
List of Directors for V/H/S/94:
Simon Barrett (Writer of You're Next, A Horrible Way To Die, The Guest, Blair Witch)
Timo Tjahjanto (Director/Writer of The Night Comes For Us, Headshot, Dara, May The Devil Take You)
Ryan Prows (Director/Writer of Lowlife)
Chloe Okuno (Director/Writer of Slut, Full Circle)
Jennifer Reader (Director/Writer of I Like Tomorrow, Forevering)
