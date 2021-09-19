V/H/S/94 (2021, D: Simon Barrett, Timo Tjahjanto, etc.)

I enjoy this anthology series and am looking forward to this newest entry, mostly for Simon Barrett & Timo Tjahjanto's inclusions.I've enjoyed both of their works as Directors & Writers, with Timo Tjahjanto still having one of the strongest (if not the strongest) entry in the series to-date,(from V/H/S/2).Also I can't imagine this film will be worse than(2014)