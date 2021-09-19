DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

V/H/S/94 (2021, D: Simon Barrett, Timo Tjahjanto, etc.)

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

V/H/S/94 (2021, D: Simon Barrett, Timo Tjahjanto, etc.)

   
Old 09-19-21, 11:52 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
asianxcore's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2004
Location: California
Posts: 18,317
Received 160 Likes on 138 Posts
V/H/S/94 (2021, D: Simon Barrett, Timo Tjahjanto, etc.)
I enjoy this anthology series and am looking forward to this newest entry, mostly for Simon Barrett & Timo Tjahjanto's inclusions.

I've enjoyed both of their works as Directors & Writers, with Timo Tjahjanto still having one of the strongest (if not the strongest) entry in the series to-date, Safe Haven (from V/H/S/2).

Also I can't imagine this film will be worse than V/H/S/: Viral (2014)

asianxcore is offline  
Reply Like
Old 09-19-21, 11:54 AM
  #2  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
asianxcore's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2004
Location: California
Posts: 18,317
Received 160 Likes on 138 Posts
Re: V/H/S/94 (2021, D: Simon Barrett, Timo Tjahjanto, etc.)
Looks like this film will be making it's premiere at Fantastic Fest 2021 in Austin, TX on September 23rd-30th.

https://fantasticfest.com/

Shudder Premiere will be on October 6th, 2021!
Last edited by asianxcore; 09-19-21 at 12:02 PM.
asianxcore is offline  
Reply Like
Old 09-19-21, 12:00 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
asianxcore's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2004
Location: California
Posts: 18,317
Received 160 Likes on 138 Posts
Re: V/H/S/94 (2021, D: Simon Barrett, Timo Tjahjanto, etc.)
List of Directors for V/H/S/94:

Simon Barrett (Writer of You're Next, A Horrible Way To Die, The Guest, Blair Witch)

Timo Tjahjanto (Director/Writer of The Night Comes For Us, Headshot, Dara, May The Devil Take You)

Ryan Prows (Director/Writer of Lowlife)

Chloe Okuno (Director/Writer of Slut, Full Circle)

Jennifer Reader (Director/Writer of I Like Tomorrow, Forevering)
asianxcore is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Going back to theaters experience Thread

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.