ALFTNOTMT - Looking for a movie name.

Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

ALFTNOTMT - Looking for a movie name.

   
Old 10-25-21, 09:16 PM
ALFTNOTMT - Looking for a movie name.
A group of young kids (late teens, early 20s) play a game of tag with paintball guns. Movie is around 30 years old but I could be off, I remember it from my childhood (I'm 43) but I don't remember how old I was or how old the movie was when I saw it. If you're tagged, you're out. Climbing over walls, going over ceilings, etc.
Old 10-25-21, 09:17 PM
Re: ALFTNOTMT - Looking for a movie name.
Gotcha!
?

Or
TAG: The Assassination Game?
Old 10-25-21, 09:22 PM
Re: ALFTNOTMT - Looking for a movie name.
Gotcha, thanks!!!!
Old 10-25-21, 09:23 PM
Re: ALFTNOTMT - Looking for a movie name.
I'm currently watching Top Gun, now I know how it unconsciously got into my head
Old 10-25-21, 09:28 PM
Re: ALFTNOTMT - Looking for a movie name.
ALFTNOTMT

Old 10-25-21, 09:34 PM
Re: ALFTNOTMT - Looking for a movie name.
Another Let's Find The Name Of This Movie Thread
Old 10-25-21, 09:53 PM
Re: ALFTNOTMT - Looking for a movie name.

