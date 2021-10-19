DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Your favorite non-dialogue scene/moment?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Your favorite non-dialogue scene/moment?

   
Old 10-19-21, 01:29 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Jan 2001
Location: Houston, Tx
Posts: 3,218
Received 48 Likes on 32 Posts
Your favorite non-dialogue scene/moment?
So, was just watching Last of the Mohicans and it contains one of my all time favorite sequences in film which is the final "chase" all the way to the final confrontation with Magua and Chingachgook. The driving score and visceral action are made even better since there is no dialogue, it's all conveyed with powerful imagery.




So, what is your favorite sequence or single scene in film that features no dialogue?
SmackDaddy is offline  
Reply Like
Old 10-19-21, 02:28 PM
  #2  
New Member
 
Join Date: Jul 2003
Posts: 19
Received 3 Likes on 3 Posts
Re: Your favorite non-dialogue scene/moment?

mrsparkel is offline  
Reply Like
Old 10-19-21, 02:30 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Hokeyboy's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2001
Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL
Posts: 19,549
Received 187 Likes on 130 Posts
Re: Your favorite non-dialogue scene/moment?
For me, there can be only one:


Hokeyboy is online now  
Reply Like
Old 10-19-21, 02:32 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
stvn1974's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2012
Location: Oklahoma
Posts: 5,263
Received 52 Likes on 38 Posts
Re: Your favorite non-dialogue scene/moment?

stvn1974 is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Kenneth Branagh vs Agatha Christie

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.