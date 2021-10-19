Your favorite non-dialogue scene/moment?
So, was just watching Last of the Mohicans and it contains one of my all time favorite sequences in film which is the final "chase" all the way to the final confrontation with Magua and Chingachgook. The driving score and visceral action are made even better since there is no dialogue, it's all conveyed with powerful imagery.
So, what is your favorite sequence or single scene in film that features no dialogue?
