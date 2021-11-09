New York Ninja (2021 reconstruction of abandoned 1984 film)

Quote:

Internationally acclaimed and film focused genre cinema home video distributor, Vinegar Syndrome, is proud to announce the formation of Vinegar Syndrome Pictures. VSP is a fresh sub-branding dedicated specifically to the production and distribution of carefully curated, often daring, first fun, genre-based feature films exclusively photographed on motion picture film.



VSP's initial release slate will kick off with NEW YORK NINJA, a wild action comedy originally directed by and starring John Liu, and produced by legendary New York exploitation producer Arthur Schweitzer. While NINJA was shot entirely on 35mm in 1984, the project was abandoned during production resulting in all original sound materials, scripts and treatments going missing. The rights and unedited original negative were subsequently acquired by Vinegar Syndrome, who have meticulously constructed and completed the film, enlisting the talents of genre film superstars Don "The Dragon" Wilson, Michael Berryman and Cynthia Rothrock to voice the leads. NINJA will receive its world festival premiere this Fall where it will be presented by Vinegar Syndrome's Kurtis Spieler, who spearheaded the project, with additional details on home video and digital distribution to be announced.