Unwelcome (2022) -- S: Hannah John-Kamen
Coming to U.S. Theaters March 17 UNWELCOME, directed by Irish-born "Grabbers" director Jon Wright, stars Hannah John-Kamen (Red Sonja, Black Mirror, Ant-Man and The Wasp, Ready Player One) and Douglas Booth (Loving Vincent, Jupiter Ascending, Pride and Prejudice and Zombies). A couple escapes their urban nightmare to the tranquility of rural Ireland only to hear stories of mysterious beings who live in the gnarled, ancient wood at the foot of their new garden. As warned by their new neighbors, in Irish lore the Redcaps will come when called to help souls in dire need of rescue, but it's crucial to remember that there is always a dear price to pay for their aid.
This comes out March 2022. Shudder is in the opening part of the trailer, so I assume they will have the streaming rights.
Hannah John-Kamen is the new Red Sonja and she was in Ant Man and the Wasp and Killjoys
