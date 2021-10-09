Warning (2021) -- S: Alex Pettyfer, Alice Eve, Thomas Jane, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Kylie Bunbury
Set in the not too distant future, this intense sci-fi thriller explores the repercussions that mankind faces when their omniscient technology becomes a substitute for human contact. But life begin to unravel when a global storm causes electronics to go haywire, leading to terrifying, deadly consequences. Stars Thomas Jane, Annabelle Wallis, Alex Pettyfer, Alice Eve and Kylie Bunbury.
Apparently this movie was filmed about 2 years ago in Poland and Lionsgate is dumping it in 2 weeks on VOD.
