Kate (2021) S: Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Woody Harrelson - Netflix
#1
Kate (2021) S: Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Woody Harrelson - Netflix
There’s no time for mercy.
Watch KATE, on Netflix September 10.
After she’s poisoned, a ruthless criminal operative has less than 24 hours to exact revenge on her enemies and in the process forms an unexpected bond with the daughter of one of her past victims.
Re: Kate (2021) S: Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Woody Harrelson - Netflix
what a totally new and original premise. never seen that before.
