Kate (2021) S: Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Woody Harrelson - Netflix

Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Kate (2021) S: Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Woody Harrelson - Netflix

   
08-04-21, 10:32 AM
dex14
dex14
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 35,011
Kate (2021) S: Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Woody Harrelson - Netflix


There’s no time for mercy.
Watch KATE, on Netflix September 10.

After she’s poisoned, a ruthless criminal operative has less than 24 hours to exact revenge on her enemies and in the process forms an unexpected bond with the daughter of one of her past victims.
08-04-21, 10:38 AM
OldBoy
 
OldBoy
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 43,584
Received 285 Likes on 249 Posts
Re: Kate (2021) S: Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Woody Harrelson - Netflix
what a totally new and original premise. never seen that before.
