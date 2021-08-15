View Poll Results: Do you own any 16mm or 35mm film prints?
Yes, I do!
1
50.00%
Nope, or only family films
1
50.00%
I do not want to participate in this discussion
0
0%
Voters: 2. You may not vote on this poll
Do you own any 16mm or 35mm film prints?
Do you own any 16mm or 35mm film prints?
Do you own any 16mm or 35mm film prints? Are they feature films, theatrical trailers, or something else?
Re: Do you own any 16mm or 35mm film prints?
I dont. But as much as I like the idea of owning 35mm or 16mm, I think the reality would be that they would end up being dust collecting clutter that I would never use.
Re: Do you own any 16mm or 35mm film prints?
I have most trailers, many never used with leaders and tails still on, from roughly 1992-2001. I kept at least one of each during my time as a projectionist. I have a full print of the 1976 sketch comedy movie Tunnel Vision which I traded some trailers to a friend for (ran it at the theater I worked at after hours), and a XXX feature called The Love Syndrome from an Ebay seller which I've never gotten to see. I have a projector and platter in storage, just awaiting when I have someplace to set them up though it won't be plug-and-play then.
Have lots of stuff on 16mm, mostly educational films, only full movie is The 400 Blows and I got Deep Throat on one reel a few weeks ago which I haven't screened yet.
Have lots of stuff on 16mm, mostly educational films, only full movie is The 400 Blows and I got Deep Throat on one reel a few weeks ago which I haven't screened yet.
