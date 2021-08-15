Re: Do you own any 16mm or 35mm film prints?

I have most trailers, many never used with leaders and tails still on, from roughly 1992-2001. I kept at least one of each during my time as a projectionist. I have a full print of the 1976 sketch comedy movie Tunnel Vision which I traded some trailers to a friend for (ran it at the theater I worked at after hours), and a XXX feature called The Love Syndrome from an Ebay seller which I've never gotten to see. I have a projector and platter in storage, just awaiting when I have someplace to set them up though it won't be plug-and-play then.



Have lots of stuff on 16mm, mostly educational films, only full movie is The 400 Blows and I got Deep Throat on one reel a few weeks ago which I haven't screened yet.