Horror movies you're watching this year in October

What horror movies whether its the same old horror movies you always watch ever year during October or do you have any new ones added to your horror movie marathon for October?



new additions for my horror movie marathon for October are these



Child's Play 2

The Fog

The Boogens

Malignant

Dolls



then the rest of my regular lineup

Creepshow

Halloween

Halloween 2

Nightmare on Elm Street 1, 2 and 3





