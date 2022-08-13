Horror movies you're watching this year in October
Horror movies you're watching this year in October
What horror movies whether its the same old horror movies you always watch ever year during October or do you have any new ones added to your horror movie marathon for October?
new additions for my horror movie marathon for October are these
Child's Play 2
The Fog
The Boogens
Malignant
Dolls
then the rest of my regular lineup
Creepshow
Halloween
Halloween 2
Nightmare on Elm Street 1, 2 and 3
