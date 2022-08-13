DVD Talk Forum

Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Horror movies you're watching this year in October

   
Old 08-13-22, 11:33 AM
Join Date: Mar 2022
Posts: 14
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Horror movies you're watching this year in October
What horror movies whether its the same old horror movies you always watch ever year during October or do you have any new ones added to your horror movie marathon for October?

new additions for my horror movie marathon for October are these

Child's Play 2
The Fog
The Boogens
Malignant
Dolls

then the rest of my regular lineup
Creepshow
Halloween
Halloween 2
Nightmare on Elm Street 1, 2 and 3


Weequaywarrior is offline  
