What Makes a Movie a "Hit"in the Pandemic Era (Possibly Post)
Given the lackluster returns and big drop offs of so many movies over the summer, I think it kind of goes without saying it may be time to redefine what makes a "hit". Obviously the theater box-office $$ aren't there like they once were and most likely won't be for a good long time. I figured instead of trying to predict how badly something will bomb, we discuss what will possibly be the new standard as to whether or not a movie gets a greenlight or a sequel as we enter this new era. If they limit the theatrical run to little more than a month and a half, then obviously streaming views and digital purchases have to count for something. I remember back in my youth some movies could catch on through video rentals and get a sequel based on that run, the original Austin Powers comes to mind. I just don't see people going back to theaters like they used to until a more strong and FDA approved vaccine appears, and even then some people (myself included ) will have become adjusted to watching at home.
same as if it were non-pandemic. US and/or Foreign box office is substantially or at least somewhat more than production and marketing budget on movie. why would that change?
