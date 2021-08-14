DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

What Makes a Movie a "Hit"in the Pandemic Era (Possibly Post)

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

What Makes a Movie a "Hit"in the Pandemic Era (Possibly Post)

   
Old 08-14-21, 10:15 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Daytona Beach, FL
Posts: 22,556
Received 60 Likes on 46 Posts
What Makes a Movie a "Hit"in the Pandemic Era (Possibly Post)
Given the lackluster returns and big drop offs of so many movies over the summer, I think it kind of goes without saying it may be time to redefine what makes a "hit". Obviously the theater box-office $$ aren't there like they once were and most likely won't be for a good long time. I figured instead of trying to predict how badly something will bomb, we discuss what will possibly be the new standard as to whether or not a movie gets a greenlight or a sequel as we enter this new era. If they limit the theatrical run to little more than a month and a half, then obviously streaming views and digital purchases have to count for something. I remember back in my youth some movies could catch on through video rentals and get a sequel based on that run, the original Austin Powers comes to mind. I just don't see people going back to theaters like they used to until a more strong and FDA approved vaccine appears, and even then some people (myself included ) will have become adjusted to watching at home.
Dr. DVD is offline  
Reply Like
Old 08-14-21, 11:09 AM
  #2  
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
 
OldBoy's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 43,764
Received 299 Likes on 262 Posts
Re: What Makes a Movie a "Hit"in the Pandemic Era (Possibly Post)
same as if it were non-pandemic. US and/or Foreign box office is substantially or at least somewhat more than production and marketing budget on movie. why would that change?
OldBoy is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
CODA (2021, D: Heder) S: Emilia Jones, Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.