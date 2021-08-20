Paw Patrol The Movie (2021) - Nickelodeon Production

PAW PATROL THE MOVIE

(G)

Batman aint got nothin on this band of Rescue Rovers in the most completely family-friendly movie I have seen in a while

I have been informed that my Grand-Padawans are fans of the Nickelodeon-produced Paw Patrol television series.

I will be honest, I have never actually sat through a whole episode, but I understand the appeal for the younger audience. A group of intelligent talking, brave and resourceful perpetual puppies, led by Ryder, a perpetual pre-teen boy, use their skills and endless supply of high-tech gadgetry to help and rescue anyone in need.

As the movie opens, the heroes of Adventure Bay are called to rescue a trucker

whose rig is hanging precariously over the side of a bridge after swerving to avoid hitting a baby sea turtle attempting to cross the road. After successfully completing this rescue, they get a desperate call from Liberty, a spunky street-smart dachshund, that Paw Patrol is needed to protect nearby Adventure City from dog-hating/cat-loving Mayor Humdinger, a longtime nemesis of the brave team of canines. It seems Humdinger, the former mayor of Foggy Bottom, plans to completely makeover Adventure City in extremely dangerous ways.

Ryder, Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Rocky, Zumba, and Skye immediately pack up

and relocate to Paw Patrols new digs in Adventure City - a massive high-tech high rise tower located comically in the middle of town. I laughed out loud when Skye asks how they could afford such a place, and Ryder pulls out a licensed T-shirt and says its from the sale of Paw Patrol merchandise.

They have barely settled in when a giant fireworks display to celebrate Humdinger

(arranged by Humdinger) goes awry and threatens Adventure City. The Patrol jumps into action and, with the help of Liberty, puts out the fire and rescues the citys trapped citizens. Along the way, we learn that Chase, who was originally an abandoned pup in Adventure City, has deep unresolved issues that are affecting his ability to do his job.

Of course, there are many more opportunities for the Paw Patrol to come to the rescue

because of Mayor Humdingers poorly thought-out and dangerous schemes, which include hijacking experimental weather equipment, loop-the-loops on the subway rail system, and a high top-hat shaped tower opened just as a Humdinger-created weather event is bearing down on the city. It all adds up to a pretty action-filled animated adventure.

SUCCESSFUL MISSION:

Having no real exposure to these brave pups other than purchasing some toys for my Grand-Padawans, I have to say I was definitely entertained throughout. Despite the set-up, there was plenty of exciting action, one-liners and sight gags built into the story that any adult who chooses to pay attention should stay amused. And watching the credits, I was surprised and delighted at many of the celebrity cameo voices throughout the picture. Paw Patrol The Movie is getting 4 out of 5 lightsabers and based on the reaction of the full house of toddlers through adults at my screening, I think the movie as a whole is a winner for the targeted family audience.

NOTES FOR PARENTS (Mild Spoilers): Paw Patrol The Movie

is rated G for very good reason, though there are some points parents may want to be prepared for. The word poop is used in one scene in place of the PG word, preceded by the phrase steaming pile of  Both the Paw Patrol and the citizens of Adventure City are put in harms way many times due to Mayor Humdingers multiple bad and selfish decisions. Mayor Humdinger loses his pants at least twice in public, and is seen wearing cat print underwear for comic effect. Chase has a couple of points where his self-doubt stops him from doing his job, and the other PP members must step in to help.

MID- AND AFTER-CREDIT SCENES:

No mid- or after-credit scenes

.

Let people know about ORBI-WAN GOES TO THE MOVIES

at https://www.orbiwanblogs.me/moviereviews

Orbi-Wan Goes To The Movies

is protected under Creative Commons.

I did not see a thread for this, so decided to go for it.