Night of the Animated Dead (2021)

   
Old 08-11-21, 06:26 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 65,544
Received 1,038 Likes on 772 Posts
Night of the Animated Dead (2021)


Red Band trailer:




Revisit George A. Romero’s 1968 horror classic in an altogether unprecedented presentation as Warner Bros. Home Entertainment releases Night of the Animated Dead, a new, star-studded animated recreation of the thriller coming September 21, 2021 to Digital and October 5, 2021 to Blu-ray Combo Pack & DVD. In Night of the Animated Dead, siblings Barbara and Johnny visit their father’s grave in a remote cemetery in Pennsylvania when they are suddenly set upon by zombies. Barbara flees and takes refuge in an abandoned farmhouse along with stranded motorist Ben and four local survivors found hiding in the cellar. Together, the group must fight to stay alive against the oncoming horde of zombies while also confronting their own fears and prejudices.

Night of the Animated Dead features the voice talents of Josh Duhamel (Jupiter’s Legacy, Transformers) as Harry Cooper, Dulé Hill (The West Wing, Psych) as Ben, Katharine Isabelle (Ginger Snaps) as Barbara, James Roday Rodriguez (A Million Little Things, Psych) as Tom, Katee Sackhoff (The Mandalorian, Battlestar Galactica) as Judy, Will Sasso (MadTV) as Sheriff McClelland, Jimmi Simpson (Westworld) as Johnny and Nancy Travis (Last Man Standing) as Helen Cooper.
Old 08-11-21, 06:29 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Gold Edition
 
Koby's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2011
Location: Isle de Muerta
Posts: 2,531
Received 47 Likes on 37 Posts
Re: Night of the Animated Dead (2021)
The animation for this looks really terribly amateurish. I'm not sure if I could get past that aspect enough to enjoy the film in any capacity.
Old 08-11-21, 06:33 PM
  #3  
Moderator
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 35,116
Likes: 0
Received 1,358 Likes on 936 Posts
Re: Night of the Animated Dead (2021)
No thanks.
Old 08-11-21, 06:57 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Legend
 
GoldenJCJ's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 18,071
Received 747 Likes on 519 Posts
Re: Night of the Animated Dead (2021)
It really does. The character animation looks like its out of one of those shitty Adult Swim shows you see on The Cartoon Network late at night.

The background animation looks decent though. The contrast between the two is pretty distracting.
Old 08-11-21, 07:03 PM
  #5  
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 55,644
Received 1,736 Likes on 1,108 Posts
Re: Night of the Animated Dead (2021)
Their definition of "Star-studded" is clearly very different from mine.
