Night of the Animated Dead (2021)
#1
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 65,544
Received 1,038 Likes on 772 Posts
Night of the Animated Dead (2021)
Red Band trailer:
Revisit George A. Romero’s 1968 horror classic in an altogether unprecedented presentation as Warner Bros. Home Entertainment releases Night of the Animated Dead, a new, star-studded animated recreation of the thriller coming September 21, 2021 to Digital and October 5, 2021 to Blu-ray Combo Pack & DVD. In Night of the Animated Dead, siblings Barbara and Johnny visit their father’s grave in a remote cemetery in Pennsylvania when they are suddenly set upon by zombies. Barbara flees and takes refuge in an abandoned farmhouse along with stranded motorist Ben and four local survivors found hiding in the cellar. Together, the group must fight to stay alive against the oncoming horde of zombies while also confronting their own fears and prejudices.
Night of the Animated Dead features the voice talents of Josh Duhamel (Jupiter’s Legacy, Transformers) as Harry Cooper, Dulé Hill (The West Wing, Psych) as Ben, Katharine Isabelle (Ginger Snaps) as Barbara, James Roday Rodriguez (A Million Little Things, Psych) as Tom, Katee Sackhoff (The Mandalorian, Battlestar Galactica) as Judy, Will Sasso (MadTV) as Sheriff McClelland, Jimmi Simpson (Westworld) as Johnny and Nancy Travis (Last Man Standing) as Helen Cooper.
#2
DVD Talk Gold Edition
Re: Night of the Animated Dead (2021)
The animation for this looks really terribly amateurish. I'm not sure if I could get past that aspect enough to enjoy the film in any capacity.
#4
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 18,071
Received 747 Likes on 519 Posts
Re: Night of the Animated Dead (2021)
The background animation looks decent though. The contrast between the two is pretty distracting.
#5
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 55,644
Received 1,736 Likes on 1,108 Posts
Re: Night of the Animated Dead (2021)
Their definition of "Star-studded" is clearly very different from mine.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off