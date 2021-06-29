Jolt (2021, D: Wexler) - S: Kate Beckinsale
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 34,614
Likes: 0
Received 1,172 Likes on 808 Posts
Jolt (2021, D: Wexler) - S: Kate Beckinsale
Unable to find love and connection in a world that fears her bizarre condition, she finally trusts a man long enough to fall in love, only to find him murdered the next day. Heartbroken and enraged, she embarks on a revenge-filled mission to find his killer. Watch Jolt on Prime Video on 23rd July.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off