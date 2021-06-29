DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Jolt (2021, D: Wexler) - S: Kate Beckinsale

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Jolt (2021, D: Wexler) - S: Kate Beckinsale

   
Old 06-29-21, 03:01 PM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 34,614
Likes: 0
Received 1,172 Likes on 808 Posts
Jolt (2021, D: Wexler) - S: Kate Beckinsale


Unable to find love and connection in a world that fears her bizarre condition, she finally trusts a man long enough to fall in love, only to find him murdered the next day. Heartbroken and enraged, she embarks on a revenge-filled mission to find his killer. Watch Jolt on Prime Video on 23rd July.
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Knives Out sequel in the works (D: Johnson) - S: Craig

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.