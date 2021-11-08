DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

A Journal For Jordan (2021, D: Denzel Washington) S: Michael B. Jordan

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

A Journal For Jordan (2021, D: Denzel Washington) S: Michael B. Jordan

   
Old 08-11-21, 01:14 PM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 35,105
Likes: 0
Received 1,353 Likes on 932 Posts
A Journal For Jordan (2021, D: Denzel Washington) S: Michael B. Jordan
Experience a once-in-a-lifetime love in A Journal For Jordan, a film by Denzel Washington, starring Michael B. Jordan. Exclusively in movie theaters this Christmas.

Directed by Denzel Washington and starring Michael B. Jordan with a screenplay by Virgil Williams, A JOURNAL FOR JORDAN is based on the true story of Sergeant Charles Monroe King (Jordan), a soldier deployed to Iraq who begins to keep a journal of love and advice for his infant son. Back at home, senior New York Times editor Dana Canedy (Chanté Adams) revisits the story of her unlikely, life-altering relationship with King and his enduring devotion to her and their child. A sweeping account of a once-in-a-lifetime love, the film is a powerful reminder of the importance of family and the all-too-human cost of war.

Directed by: Denzel Washington

Screenplay by: Virgil Williams

Based on the book by: Dana Canedy

Produced by:
Todd Black
Denzel Washington
Michael B. Jordan
Jason Blumenthal
Steve Tisch

Executive Producers:
Molly Allen
David Bloomfield
Aaron L. Gilbert
Jason Cloth
Richard McConnell

Cast:
Michael B. Jordan
Chanté Adams
Jalon Christian
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 08-11-21, 01:59 PM
  #2  
Senior Member
 
Join Date: Mar 2020
Posts: 539
Received 105 Likes on 90 Posts
Re: A Journal For Jordan (2021, D: Denzel Washington) S: Michael B. Jordan
This looks actually pretty awful, didn't expect that at all.
Runaway is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
The Flash (2022, D: Muschietti) - S: Miller, Keaton and Affleck

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.