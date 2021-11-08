A Journal For Jordan (2021, D: Denzel Washington) S: Michael B. Jordan
A Journal For Jordan (2021, D: Denzel Washington) S: Michael B. Jordan
Experience a once-in-a-lifetime love in A Journal For Jordan, a film by Denzel Washington, starring Michael B. Jordan. Exclusively in movie theaters this Christmas.
Directed by Denzel Washington and starring Michael B. Jordan with a screenplay by Virgil Williams, A JOURNAL FOR JORDAN is based on the true story of Sergeant Charles Monroe King (Jordan), a soldier deployed to Iraq who begins to keep a journal of love and advice for his infant son. Back at home, senior New York Times editor Dana Canedy (Chanté Adams) revisits the story of her unlikely, life-altering relationship with King and his enduring devotion to her and their child. A sweeping account of a once-in-a-lifetime love, the film is a powerful reminder of the importance of family and the all-too-human cost of war.
Directed by: Denzel Washington
Screenplay by: Virgil Williams
Based on the book by: Dana Canedy
Produced by:
Todd Black
Denzel Washington
Michael B. Jordan
Jason Blumenthal
Steve Tisch
Executive Producers:
Molly Allen
David Bloomfield
Aaron L. Gilbert
Jason Cloth
Richard McConnell
Cast:
Michael B. Jordan
Chanté Adams
Jalon Christian
