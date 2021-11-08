A Journal For Jordan (2021, D: Denzel Washington) S: Michael B. Jordan

Quote:

Directed by Denzel Washington and starring Michael B. Jordan with a screenplay by Virgil Williams, A JOURNAL FOR JORDAN is based on the true story of Sergeant Charles Monroe King (Jordan), a soldier deployed to Iraq who begins to keep a journal of love and advice for his infant son. Back at home, senior New York Times editor Dana Canedy (Chanté Adams) revisits the story of her unlikely, life-altering relationship with King and his enduring devotion to her and their child. A sweeping account of a once-in-a-lifetime love, the film is a powerful reminder of the importance of family and the all-too-human cost of war.



Directed by: Denzel Washington



Screenplay by: Virgil Williams



Based on the book by: Dana Canedy



Produced by:

Todd Black

Denzel Washington

Michael B. Jordan

Jason Blumenthal

Steve Tisch



Executive Producers:

Molly Allen

David Bloomfield

Aaron L. Gilbert

Jason Cloth

Richard McConnell



Cast:

Michael B. Jordan

Chanté Adams

Jalon Christian