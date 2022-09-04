DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Completely accurate things in movies that don't seem right when watching it in a movie?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Completely accurate things in movies that don't seem right when watching it in a movie?

   
Old 04-09-22, 04:15 PM
  #1  
Senior Member
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Sep 2009
Location: Colorado
Posts: 862
Likes: 0
Received 12 Likes on 10 Posts
Completely accurate things in movies that don't seem right when watching it in a movie?
What are things in movies that are completely accurate, but for whatever reason, just don't seem right when watching it in a movie? For example, how sometimes some audience members complain about an actor or actress's "terrible fake accent" even though it is that person's actual accent. What are other things that are completely accurate but just don't seem right when watching it in a movie? Thanks to anyone that replies.
Sub-Zero is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (D: Fowler 2022)

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.