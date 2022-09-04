Completely accurate things in movies that don't seem right when watching it in a movie?
What are things in movies that are completely accurate, but for whatever reason, just don't seem right when watching it in a movie? For example, how sometimes some audience members complain about an actor or actress's "terrible fake accent" even though it is that person's actual accent. What are other things that are completely accurate but just don't seem right when watching it in a movie? Thanks to anyone that replies.
