Re: How bad do you think Dune (2021) will bomb?

I think it will bomb bigly. Too weird and too nerdy and too confusing.



that being said, when I saw the first LOTR in theaters I think I fell asleep briefly and thought it was one of the most stupid and boring pieces of shit I had ever seen.



And that went on to do very well. I still havent seen the other LOTR movies.



im only in on Dune because Denis is directing and hes awesome.