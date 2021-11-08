View Poll Results: How bad do you think Dune will bomb?
$20-40M total gross
0
0%
$40-60M total gross
0
0%
$60-80M total gross
57.14%
$80-100M total gross
0
0%
$100-150M total gross
14.29%
It will surprise everyone and be a hit
0
0%
I don't care about box office at all. I will watch it, but I simply don't care
28.57%
Voters: 7. You may not vote on this poll
How bad do you think Dune (2021) will bomb?
#1
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 65,532
Received 1,036 Likes on 771 Posts
How bad do you think Dune (2021) will bomb?
It's pretty much a foregone conclusion with the HBO Max day and date release and many still reluctant to go to the movie theater that Dune is going to be a bomb? Some think it's going to bomb because people who didn't read the books won't understand it. Just curious how bad you think it will be? And this will kill any potential sequels.
I think it's going to make between $70-80M worldwide.
I think it's going to make between $70-80M worldwide.
#2
DVD Talk Legend
Re: How bad do you think Dune (2021) will bomb?
Does it matter? HBO and HBO Max has about 60M users. That's like $1B a month in subscription fees. Will Box Office become irrelevant?
#3
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: May 2001
Location: Chicago suburbs
Posts: 15,218
Received 440 Likes on 337 Posts
Re: How bad do you think Dune (2021) will bomb?
The Youtube trailer is the most viewed of all Warner Bros films, it will do decent business. I think this is being overly pessimistic.
Re: How bad do you think Dune (2021) will bomb?
Also, every division of WB has their own budgets and accounting. You can't say oh it's making money on subscriber fees. No it's not. The accounting to pay for this movie doesn't come from HBO Max fees.
#5
Cool New Member
Re: How bad do you think Dune (2021) will bomb?
I'm of the mind that as soon as WB announced the Day in Date movies, they we're going to take a bath in box office revenue, but make it up in Subscription fees.
If WB makes 500M in Dune Screens but $0 at the box office...how is that different then them releasing it in normal times and making $500M in the box office and $0 streaming?
That's a hypothetical because Pandora's box has been opened, but they'd much rather make the subscription money over Box Office.
If WB makes 500M in Dune Screens but $0 at the box office...how is that different then them releasing it in normal times and making $500M in the box office and $0 streaming?
That's a hypothetical because Pandora's box has been opened, but they'd much rather make the subscription money over Box Office.
#6
Re: How bad do you think Dune (2021) will bomb?
#7
DVD Talk Gold Edition
Join Date: Jan 2008
Location: Farmington Hills, MI
Posts: 2,396
Likes: 0
Received 15 Likes on 11 Posts
Re: How bad do you think Dune (2021) will bomb?
I think it's going to depend on the covid situation. But really, I don't think we can analyze box office right now. Every movie is technically a failure. The bar had to be lowered to call them a success.
#10
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 18,067
Received 747 Likes on 519 Posts
Re: How bad do you think Dune (2021) will bomb?
What was Warners final decision on the day/date release to HBOmax? Its gone back and forth so many times that I lost track. The last I heard was that it wasnt going day/date and would be released exclusively to theaters for a time before it made its way to HBOmax. Has that changed?
#12
Re: How bad do you think Dune (2021) will bomb?
What was Warners final decision on the day/date release to HBOmax? Its gone back and forth so many times that I lost track. The last I heard was that it wasnt going day/date and would be released exclusively to theaters for a time before it made its way to HBOmax. Has that changed?
#13
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 18,067
Received 747 Likes on 519 Posts
Re: How bad do you think Dune (2021) will bomb?
#14
DVD Talk Hero
Re: How bad do you think Dune (2021) will bomb?
I suspect that Dune will perform poorly in theaters because by the time it opens in October, we'll be living in a fucking COVID-19 dystopian hellscape and few people will want to sit in a closed theater -- if they're even still open by then -- full of strangers with the Lambda variant raging.
#15
DVD Talk Gold Edition
Join Date: Jul 2009
Posts: 2,987
Likes: 0
Received 4 Likes on 4 Posts
Re: How bad do you think Dune (2021) will bomb?
I think it will bomb bigly. Too weird and too nerdy and too confusing.
that being said, when I saw the first LOTR in theaters I think I fell asleep briefly and thought it was one of the most stupid and boring pieces of shit I had ever seen.
And that went on to do very well. I still havent seen the other LOTR movies.
im only in on Dune because Denis is directing and hes awesome.
that being said, when I saw the first LOTR in theaters I think I fell asleep briefly and thought it was one of the most stupid and boring pieces of shit I had ever seen.
And that went on to do very well. I still havent seen the other LOTR movies.
im only in on Dune because Denis is directing and hes awesome.
#16
Re: How bad do you think Dune (2021) will bomb?
#17
Moderator
Re: How bad do you think Dune (2021) will bomb?
Personally, I have almost zero interest in seeing it. I like big budget Sci-Fi movies, so I'll definitely watch it on HBOMax. But I'm not excited for it.
