View Poll Results: How bad do you think Dune will bomb?
$20-40M total gross
0
0%
$40-60M total gross
0
0%
$60-80M total gross
4
57.14%
$80-100M total gross
0
0%
$100-150M total gross
1
14.29%
It will surprise everyone and be a hit
0
0%
I don't care about box office at all. I will watch it, but I simply don't care
2
28.57%
Voters: 7. You may not vote on this poll

How bad do you think Dune (2021) will bomb?

   
Old 08-11-21, 01:09 PM
How bad do you think Dune (2021) will bomb?
It's pretty much a foregone conclusion with the HBO Max day and date release and many still reluctant to go to the movie theater that Dune is going to be a bomb? Some think it's going to bomb because people who didn't read the books won't understand it. Just curious how bad you think it will be? And this will kill any potential sequels.


I think it's going to make between $70-80M worldwide.
Old 08-11-21, 01:22 PM
Re: How bad do you think Dune (2021) will bomb?
Does it matter? HBO and HBO Max has about 60M users. That's like $1B a month in subscription fees. Will Box Office become irrelevant?
Old 08-11-21, 01:24 PM
Re: How bad do you think Dune (2021) will bomb?
The Youtube trailer is the most viewed of all Warner Bros films, it will do decent business. I think this is being overly pessimistic.
Old 08-11-21, 01:26 PM
Re: How bad do you think Dune (2021) will bomb?
Originally Posted by Troy Stiffler View Post
Does it matter? HBO and HBO Max has about 60M users. That's like $1B a month in subscription fees. Will Box Office become irrelevant?
This is like a $200M movie. Of course it matters. If it fails, any potential sequels are likely dead. And it's millions in losses.

Also, every division of WB has their own budgets and accounting. You can't say oh it's making money on subscriber fees. No it's not. The accounting to pay for this movie doesn't come from HBO Max fees.
Old 08-11-21, 01:29 PM
Re: How bad do you think Dune (2021) will bomb?
I'm of the mind that as soon as WB announced the Day in Date movies, they we're going to take a bath in box office revenue, but make it up in Subscription fees.

If WB makes 500M in Dune Screens but $0 at the box office...how is that different then them releasing it in normal times and making $500M in the box office and $0 streaming?

That's a hypothetical because Pandora's box has been opened, but they'd much rather make the subscription money over Box Office.
Old 08-11-21, 01:34 PM
Re: How bad do you think Dune (2021) will bomb?
Originally Posted by milo bloom View Post
The Youtube trailer is the most viewed of all Warner Bros films, it will do decent business. I think this is being overly pessimistic.
That’s just thanks to all the Chalamaniac girls watching it on repeat playing with themselves. Now that’s spice.
Old 08-11-21, 01:49 PM
Re: How bad do you think Dune (2021) will bomb?
I think it's going to depend on the covid situation. But really, I don't think we can analyze box office right now. Every movie is technically a failure. The bar had to be lowered to call them a success.
Old 08-11-21, 02:08 PM
Re: How bad do you think Dune (2021) will bomb?
Originally Posted by milo bloom View Post
The Youtube trailer is the most viewed of all Warner Bros films, it will do decent business. I think this is being overly pessimistic.
Yes, this thread just screams dramatic.
Old 08-11-21, 02:18 PM
Re: How bad do you think Dune (2021) will bomb?
It is going to be as huge as Blade Runner 2049... meaning it is going to bomb hard.
Old 08-11-21, 02:23 PM
Re: How bad do you think Dune (2021) will bomb?
What was Warners final decision on the day/date release to HBOmax? Its gone back and forth so many times that I lost track. The last I heard was that it wasnt going day/date and would be released exclusively to theaters for a time before it made its way to HBOmax. Has that changed?
Old 08-11-21, 02:24 PM
Re: How bad do you think Dune (2021) will bomb?
Theaters probably will never recover but I'm entirely fine with that.
Old 08-11-21, 02:26 PM
Re: How bad do you think Dune (2021) will bomb?
Originally Posted by GoldenJCJ View Post
What was Warners final decision on the day/date release to HBOmax? Its gone back and forth so many times that I lost track. The last I heard was that it wasnt going day/date and would be released exclusively to theaters for a time before it made its way to HBOmax. Has that changed?
It never changed. It is Max and theatres, same day.
Old 08-11-21, 02:28 PM
Re: How bad do you think Dune (2021) will bomb?
Originally Posted by dex14 View Post
It never changed. It is Max and theatres, same day.
Thanks. It may not have officially changed but there was some definite in-fighting about what the release was going to look like. Those arguments spilled over into press releases. At least thats what I recall. I could be wrong.
Old 08-11-21, 02:31 PM
Re: How bad do you think Dune (2021) will bomb?
I suspect that Dune will perform poorly in theaters because by the time it opens in October, we'll be living in a fucking COVID-19 dystopian hellscape and few people will want to sit in a closed theater -- if they're even still open by then -- full of strangers with the Lambda variant raging.
Old 08-11-21, 02:32 PM
Re: How bad do you think Dune (2021) will bomb?
I think it will bomb bigly. Too weird and too nerdy and too confusing.

that being said, when I saw the first LOTR in theaters I think I fell asleep briefly and thought it was one of the most stupid and boring pieces of shit I had ever seen.

And that went on to do very well. I still havent seen the other LOTR movies.

im only in on Dune because Denis is directing and hes awesome.
Old 08-11-21, 02:34 PM
Re: How bad do you think Dune (2021) will bomb?
Originally Posted by GoldenJCJ View Post
Thanks. It may not have officially changed but there was some definite in-fighting about what the release was going to look like. Those arguments spilled over into press releases. At least that’s what I recall. I could be wrong.
Yes, Legendary threatened to sue WB. Then someone falsely claimed it would get a theatrical window, but someone at the head WB shot that down. WB never changed their stance on how it was being released.
Old 08-11-21, 02:34 PM
Re: How bad do you think Dune (2021) will bomb?
Originally Posted by DJariya View Post
Some think it's going to bomb because people who didn't read the books won't understand it. Just curious how bad you think it will be?
I don't think this movie's going to have any mainstream appeal. Outside of my geeky friends, I don't know anyone's that's read the books. I don't know anyone that's a fan of the 80's movie. Or thinks of Dune the same way they think of other great Sci-Fi franchises.

Personally, I have almost zero interest in seeing it. I like big budget Sci-Fi movies, so I'll definitely watch it on HBOMax. But I'm not excited for it.
