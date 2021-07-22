DVD Talk Forum

Underrated Westerns

Underrated Westerns

   
Underrated Westerns
What are some Westerns that you consider underrated? I would choose: "Comes a Horseman" (Stunningly shot by Gordon Willis), "Open Range" (Costner's best IMO), "The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford" (Great cast and beautifully shot by Roger Deakins) and "Bite the Bullet" (Epic). I'm thankful I was able to see both "Range" and "Ford" in the theater. Wish I could have seen the other two on the big screen.
