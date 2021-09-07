DVD Talk Forum

William Smith R.I.P

William Smith R.I.P

   
William Smith R.I.P
I'd been anticipating this for a while, and just watched Seven in the last couple weeks.
One of my favorite character actors that I saw near constantly growing up in the seventiess, who led a truly impressive life off screen.
Most will probably remember him as Conan's father, which was an inspired bit of casting by Milius.

https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/mo...an-1234979961/

William Smith, the rugged actor who starred on television on Laredo, Rich Man, Poor Man and Hawaii Five-O and went toe-to-toe with Clint Eastwood and Rod Taylor in two of the more remarkable brawls in movie history, has died. He was 88.

The 6-foot-2 Smith, who was a champion discus thrower at UCLA, an arm-wrestling champion and a black belt in the martial arts, had 18-inch biceps and could do 5,100 continuous sit-ups and reverse curl 163 pounds. As prolific as he was strong, he had a whopping 289 credits on IMDb, seemingly in everything from the ’60s onward.
Re: William Smith R.I.P


I thought he already passed for some reason. RIP I dug his stuff and films.

