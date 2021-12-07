DVD Talk Forum

Crime Story (2021) -- Richard Dreyfuss, Mira Sorvino

Crime Story (2021) -- Richard Dreyfuss, Mira Sorvino

   
Old 07-12-21, 05:36 PM
Crime Story (2021) -- Richard Dreyfuss, Mira Sorvino



Starring Academy Award® winners Richard Dreyfuss (The Goodbye Girl, Jaws) and Mira Sorvino (Mighty Aphrodite, Mimic). When ex-mob boss Ben Myers (Dreyfuss) is targeted in a home robbery, he goes on a deadly rampage of vengeance. But with his family caught in the crosshairs, Myers must finally face the consequences of his dark past in this action-packed crime thriller. Featuring: Richard Dreyfuss, Mira Sorvino



This will be available on demand and in limited theatres August 13th.

Looks interesting, but it does look low budget.
Old 07-12-21, 05:38 PM
Re: Crime Story (2021) -- Richard Dreyfuss, Mira Sorvino
Come on...
Old 07-12-21, 05:40 PM
Re: Crime Story (2021) -- Richard Dreyfuss, Mira Sorvino
It is a Saban release. Dreyfuss is the latest to their former stars roster.
Old 07-12-21, 06:04 PM
Re: Crime Story (2021) -- Richard Dreyfuss, Mira Sorvino
Originally Posted by DJariya View Post
It is a Saban release. Dreyfuss is the latest to their former stars roster.
Seeing Saban Films at the beginning of a trailer never fills me with confidence.

If you had told me yesterday that today Id be watching a movie trailer with a 74 year old Richard Dreyfuss playing an action hero, Id have told you you were crazy. Yet here we are.

Fuck it! Im in for Dreyfuss and Sorvino. I love them both.
