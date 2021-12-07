Crime Story (2021) -- Richard Dreyfuss, Mira Sorvino

Quote:



Starring Academy Award® winners Richard Dreyfuss (The Goodbye Girl, Jaws) and Mira Sorvino (Mighty Aphrodite, Mimic). When ex-mob boss Ben Myers (Dreyfuss) is targeted in a home robbery, he goes on a deadly rampage of vengeance. But with his family caught in the crosshairs, Myers must finally face the consequences of his dark past in this action-packed crime thriller. Featuring: Richard Dreyfuss, Mira Sorvino



