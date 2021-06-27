Anyone see a movie using the Imax with Laser projection system?
Anyone see a movie using the Imax with Laser projection system?
Imax with Laser is, of course, the latest projection technology for Imax:
From all of the reviews I have read, the new technology seems to be quite impressive. Of course, currently there are a relatively small number of theatres that are equipped with Imax with Laser:
List of IMAX venues
Has anyone here experienced the new Imax with Laser projection? If so, how was the experience? Was it indeed as impressive as reviews have said it was?
