Anyone see a movie using the Imax with Laser projection system?

Imax with Laser is, of course, the latest projection technology for Imax:From all of the reviews I have read, the new technology seems to be quite impressive. Of course, currently there are a relatively small number of theatres that are equipped with Imax with Laser:Has anyone here experienced the new Imax with Laser projection? If so, how was the experience? Was it indeed as impressive as reviews have said it was?