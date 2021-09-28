When compared to the original movie, how different should a remake actually be?

Movie remakes can be difficult to properly make. When a remake is too similar to the original movie it is a remake of, people tend to say that it is simply a copy of the original without its own identity, and that it is a pointless remake. On the other hand, when a remake is too different than the movie it is a remake of, the major criticism tends to be that it was so different than the original that it is essentially a remake in name only. So how unique should a movie remake actually be when compared to the original movie? Thanks to anyone that replies.

