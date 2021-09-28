When compared to the original movie, how different should a remake actually be?
When compared to the original movie, how different should a remake actually be?
Movie remakes can be difficult to properly make. When a remake is too similar to the original movie it is a remake of, people tend to say that it is simply a copy of the original without its own identity, and that it is a pointless remake. On the other hand, when a remake is too different than the movie it is a remake of, the major criticism tends to be that it was so different than the original that it is essentially a remake in name only. So how unique should a movie remake actually be when compared to the original movie? Thanks to anyone that replies.
Re: When compared to the original movie, how different should a remake actually be?
On a difference scale of 1 (Psycho 1998) to 10 (Suspiria 2018), I'm good with a 5 or higher. Basically what it comes down to is if it's remade as a cash grab, which is almost always terrible, or if the director/writer found something interesting in the original material and chose to shift focus to that.
Re: When compared to the original movie, how different should a remake actually be?
I think remakes should take the general idea for the film in question, and either expand on elements of the original film or put some sort of spin on an aspect of the story or a character.
