I remember him as the dad in Rudy too.

I don't think he has done a lot of movies in this century.

RIP

Beloved character actor Ned Beatty, who made his film debut in 1972s Deliverance, died June 13. He was 83 years old.

Beattys management company confirmed to TheWrap he passed away Sunday.

Ned passed away from natural causes Sunday morning, surrounded by his family and loved ones. His family has decided to keep details private at this time. Ned was an iconic, legendary talent, as well as a dear friend, and he will be missed by us all, Beattys manager, Deborah Miller said in a statement provided to TheWrap

Beatty got his start as Bobby Trippe in Deliverance. He went on to appear in a prolific amount of films in his 50-plus years as an actor, proving the importance of supporting cast and that character actors could also steal the scene.


Beatty also gained notoriety for his role in 1976s Network, where he played TV executive Howard Beale, who gives an impassioned five minute speech to the films protagonist who is trying to sell Beattys company. The monologue earned Beatty a Best Supporting Actor nomination at the 1976 Oscars, despite the fact that was one of only a few times Beatty even appeared in Network.

Beatty went on to play the sidekick to D.C. villain Lex Luthor in the 1978 Superman movie with Gene Hackman and Christopher Reeve. As Luthors minion Otis, Beatty gave a truly funny and memorable performance that at times turned the superhero drama into almost a comedy.

Other notable credits of Beattys include Toy Story 3, in which he voiced the evil bear Lotso; reporter Dardis in All the Presidents Men and Delbert Reese on Nashville.


https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/...221238660.html







Re: Ned Beatty beloved character actor dead at 83
RIP. I'll always remember him as Otis from Superman: The Movie.

He also played a part in the 1990's version of Captain America.
Re: Ned Beatty beloved character actor dead at 83
Beatty also gained notoriety for his role in 1976’s “Network,” where he played TV executive Howard Beale, who gives an impassioned five minute speech to the film’s protagonist who is trying to sell Beatty’s company. The monologue earned Beatty a Best Supporting Actor nomination at the 1976 Oscars, despite the fact that was one of only a few times Beatty even appeared in “Network.”
Peter Finch played Howard Beale. Beatty played Arthur Jensen, the top-level corporate head who gives some kind of spiel to Beale that scares him straight. Something like that. It's been 45 years since I've seen it.
Re: Ned Beatty beloved character actor dead at 83
Good talk about Beatty and Deliverance at the start of this episode. He never got over it.

Re: Ned Beatty beloved character actor dead at 83
Didn't realize his first appearance was in Deliverance. RIP. Otisburg will always remain with me.
Re: Ned Beatty beloved character actor dead at 83
Huh. That’s too bad. Don’t know why I already thought he was dead. But so many great performances. Rip.
Re: Ned Beatty beloved character actor dead at 83
Sad. I liked him. He always seemed to pop up in movies in the 80s and 90s.

As beloved as his role in Superman is, Ive always hated it. Even as a little kid the buffoonery was just too much.

He was great when he played it straight though.
Re: Ned Beatty beloved character actor dead at 83
Yeah, solid actor. Last I remember him, he played a serial killer on an episode of CSI.
Re: Ned Beatty beloved character actor dead at 83
Beatty was the only one of the Deliverance cast with camping and rafting experience, the opposite of how the characters treat him.
