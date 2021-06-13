Ned Beatty beloved character actor dead at 83
Ned Beatty beloved character actor dead at 83
I remember him as the dad in Rudy too.
I don't think he has done a lot of movies in this century.
RIP
https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/...221238660.html
Beloved character actor Ned Beatty, who made his film debut in 1972s Deliverance, died June 13. He was 83 years old.
Beattys management company confirmed to TheWrap he passed away Sunday.
Ned passed away from natural causes Sunday morning, surrounded by his family and loved ones. His family has decided to keep details private at this time. Ned was an iconic, legendary talent, as well as a dear friend, and he will be missed by us all, Beattys manager, Deborah Miller said in a statement provided to TheWrap
Beatty got his start as Bobby Trippe in Deliverance. He went on to appear in a prolific amount of films in his 50-plus years as an actor, proving the importance of supporting cast and that character actors could also steal the scene.
Beatty also gained notoriety for his role in 1976s Network, where he played TV executive Howard Beale, who gives an impassioned five minute speech to the films protagonist who is trying to sell Beattys company. The monologue earned Beatty a Best Supporting Actor nomination at the 1976 Oscars, despite the fact that was one of only a few times Beatty even appeared in Network.
Beatty went on to play the sidekick to D.C. villain Lex Luthor in the 1978 Superman movie with Gene Hackman and Christopher Reeve. As Luthors minion Otis, Beatty gave a truly funny and memorable performance that at times turned the superhero drama into almost a comedy.
Other notable credits of Beattys include Toy Story 3, in which he voiced the evil bear Lotso; reporter Dardis in All the Presidents Men and Delbert Reese on Nashville.
Re: Ned Beatty beloved character actor dead at 83
RIP. I'll always remember him as Otis from Superman: The Movie.
He also played a part in the 1990's version of Captain America.
Re: Ned Beatty beloved character actor dead at 83
Beatty also gained notoriety for his role in 1976’s “Network,” where he played TV executive Howard Beale, who gives an impassioned five minute speech to the film’s protagonist who is trying to sell Beatty’s company. The monologue earned Beatty a Best Supporting Actor nomination at the 1976 Oscars, despite the fact that was one of only a few times Beatty even appeared in “Network.”
Re: Ned Beatty beloved character actor dead at 83
Didn't realize his first appearance was in Deliverance. RIP. Otisburg will always remain with me.
Re: Ned Beatty beloved character actor dead at 83
Huh. That’s too bad. Don’t know why I already thought he was dead. But so many great performances. Rip.
Re: Ned Beatty beloved character actor dead at 83
Sad. I liked him. He always seemed to pop up in movies in the 80s and 90s.
As beloved as his role in Superman is, Ive always hated it. Even as a little kid the buffoonery was just too much.
He was great when he played it straight though.
Re: Ned Beatty beloved character actor dead at 83
Beatty was the only one of the Deliverance cast with camping and rafting experience, the opposite of how the characters treat him.
