Ned Beatty beloved character actor dead at 83

Beloved character actor Ned Beatty, who made his film debut in 1972s Deliverance, died June 13. He was 83 years old.



Beattys management company confirmed to TheWrap he passed away Sunday.



Ned passed away from natural causes Sunday morning, surrounded by his family and loved ones. His family has decided to keep details private at this time. Ned was an iconic, legendary talent, as well as a dear friend, and he will be missed by us all, Beattys manager, Deborah Miller said in a statement provided to TheWrap



Beatty got his start as Bobby Trippe in Deliverance. He went on to appear in a prolific amount of films in his 50-plus years as an actor, proving the importance of supporting cast and that character actors could also steal the scene.





Beatty also gained notoriety for his role in 1976s Network, where he played TV executive Howard Beale, who gives an impassioned five minute speech to the films protagonist who is trying to sell Beattys company. The monologue earned Beatty a Best Supporting Actor nomination at the 1976 Oscars, despite the fact that was one of only a few times Beatty even appeared in Network.



Beatty went on to play the sidekick to D.C. villain Lex Luthor in the 1978 Superman movie with Gene Hackman and Christopher Reeve. As Luthors minion Otis, Beatty gave a truly funny and memorable performance that at times turned the superhero drama into almost a comedy.



Other notable credits of Beattys include Toy Story 3, in which he voiced the evil bear Lotso; reporter Dardis in All the Presidents Men and Delbert Reese on Nashville.





