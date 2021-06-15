Cinema Week June 22nd-27th

Quote: Whether you’re a cinema owner or a moviegoer, Cinema Week is here to celebrate and preserve the culture of going to the movies by giving both a collective point in time to rally around. Cinema Week is a six-day celebration designed to energize moviegoers and eventize the moviegoing experience.



Cinema Week showcases exclusive in-theater content curated and shared with the in-theater movie-going audience first, pop-up red carpets and early access screenings. Studios, vendors and exhibitor supporters may provide in-theater only collectible merchandise distributed by participating exhibitors. We envision shout-outs and drop-ins from filmmakers and celebrities. We see an opportunity for in-theater and exclusive exhibitor giveaways.

I've been seeing social media posts from one of my favorite local theaters that they are involved in a new event called Cinema Week in order to try and help boost theater attendance. Has one anyone else seen any news about it? I thought it would be worth making a thread for it.