The Hunger - remake (D: Robinson)

   
The Hunger - remake (D: Robinson)
EXCLUSIVE: Warner Bros has set a remake The Hunger, the 1983 steamy vampire film that started the rise of the late Top Gun director Tony Scott. Angela Robinson is in final talks to direct, with Jessica Sharzer writing the script. The film will be produced by Berlanti Schechters Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter. Mike McGrath will be exec producer.

The original film starred Catherine Deneuve, David Bowie and Susan Sarandon. Deneuve played Miriam Blaylock, the last of a race of vampires whove lived thousands of years, feeding off the blood of victims. The bloodsucker has told her lovers she will give them immortality by injecting them with her extraordinary blood. In truth, eventually they age and when it does it happens rapidly, sending them toward an eternal undead state. When the vampires lover begins to show signs of aging, she seeks the help of a scientist who specializes in blood and thinks she has found a breakthrough bestowing eternal youth. The vampire seduces the scientist. The film was atmospheric and sexy. Pic was based on a novel by Whitley Strieber.

Robinson directed D.E.B.S., and tapped the vampire vein as EP and writer True Blood and was Consulting Producer and writer of How To Get Away With Murder. She is repped by WME and Felker Toczek.

Sharzer, whose work includes American Horror Story, and the upcoming Hulu miniseries Nine Perfect Strangers, is repped by UTA, Kaplan/Perrone and Lichter Grossman. She also wrote the films A Simple Favor and Nerve.
https://deadline.com/2021/05/the-hun...on-1234758627/
