THIS is How You Cut a Trailer!
#1
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Posts: 3,103
Likes: 0
Received 74 Likes on 62 Posts
THIS is How You Cut a Trailer!
What makes a great movie trailer? We live in an age where so many are lackluster. Personally, I think a good trailer should work like a good mini-movie without giving everything away. It should grab the viewer, leave them wanting more and never, EVER give away everything. There should be bonus points for using material not featured in the movie. Remember: the movie doesn't have to be good to have an excellent trailer. Let's have fun with this!
So, here are a few that I found that stand out:
You can't go wrong with Kubrick when it comes to unusual trailers:
This is probably the best trailer for a Stone movie:
This gets special points for having a specially made chorus for "Creep" made for the trailer:
This one is terrific--even if I don't like the movie:
This is the best trailer of the 2010s (IMHO) :
So, here are a few that I found that stand out:
You can't go wrong with Kubrick when it comes to unusual trailers:
This is probably the best trailer for a Stone movie:
This gets special points for having a specially made chorus for "Creep" made for the trailer:
This one is terrific--even if I don't like the movie:
This is the best trailer of the 2010s (IMHO) :
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off