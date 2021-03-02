DVD Talk Forum

THIS is How You Cut a Trailer!

Movie Talk

THIS is How You Cut a Trailer!

   
02-03-21, 06:22 PM
THIS is How You Cut a Trailer!
What makes a great movie trailer? We live in an age where so many are lackluster. Personally, I think a good trailer should work like a good mini-movie without giving everything away. It should grab the viewer, leave them wanting more and never, EVER give away everything. There should be bonus points for using material not featured in the movie. Remember: the movie doesn't have to be good to have an excellent trailer. Let's have fun with this!

So, here are a few that I found that stand out:

You can't go wrong with Kubrick when it comes to unusual trailers:


This is probably the best trailer for a Stone movie:

This gets special points for having a specially made chorus for "Creep" made for the trailer:

This one is terrific--even if I don't like the movie:


This is the best trailer of the 2010s (IMHO) :

