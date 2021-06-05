Frank McRae - R.I.P.
Frank McRae - R.I.P.
If you don't know the name, you're not alone. But, chances are, you HAVE seen him.
Some of you may know him as Sharkey, while others may know him as Dekker, but you've probably seen him...
Frank McRae passed away on April 29th. Arnold will probably still hear the echoes of that rant for the rest of his life...
(McRae was classic!)
