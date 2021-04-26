Here Today (2021, D: Billy Crystal) S: Crystal, Haddish
Here Today (2021, D: Billy Crystal) S: Crystal, Haddish
The best friendships are unexpected.
When veteran comedy writer Charlie Burnz (Billy Crystal) meets New York singer Emma Payge (Tiffany Haddish), they form an unlikely yet hilarious and touching friendship that kicks the generation gap aside and redefines the meaning of love and trust.
Directed by: Billy Crystal
Screenplay by: Billy Crystal & Alan Zweibel
Cast:
Billy Crystal
Tiffany Haddish
Penn Badgley
Laura Benanti
Louisa Krause
Anna Deavere Smith
and Nyambi Nyambi
In theaters May 7.
Re: Here Today (2021, D: Billy Crystal) S: Crystal, Haddish
Poster is just a blow-up of the YouTube trailer thumbnail? Marketing team must've been working overtime.
