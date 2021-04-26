Here Today (2021, D: Billy Crystal) S: Crystal, Haddish

Quote:

The best friendships are unexpected.



When veteran comedy writer Charlie Burnz (Billy Crystal) meets New York singer Emma Payge (Tiffany Haddish), they form an unlikely yet hilarious and touching friendship that kicks the generation gap aside and redefines the meaning of love and trust.



Directed by: Billy Crystal

Screenplay by: Billy Crystal & Alan Zweibel



Cast:

Billy Crystal

Tiffany Haddish

Penn Badgley

Laura Benanti

Louisa Krause

Anna Deavere Smith

and Nyambi Nyambi



In theaters May 7.