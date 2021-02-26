DVD Talk Forum

Boogie (2021, W/D: Eddie Huang) - S: Taylor Takahashi

Boogie (2021, W/D: Eddie Huang) - S: Taylor Takahashi

   
Boogie (2021, W/D: Eddie Huang) - S: Taylor Takahashi



In Theaters March 5

From acclaimed writer, producer and restaurateur Eddie Huang comes his directorial debut BOOGIE, the coming-of-age story of Alfred Boogie Chin, a basketball phenom living in Queens, New York, who dreams of one day playing in the NBA. While his parents pressure him to focus on earning a scholarship to an elite college, Boogie must find a way to navigate a new girlfriend, high school, on-court rivals and the burden of expectation.


Written and directed by Eddie Huang. Starring Taylor Takahashi, Taylour Paige, Pamelyn Chee, Mike Moh, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Alexa Mareka, Perry Yung, and Pop Smoke.
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt10896398

Since it's from Focus, it should be PVOD within 3 weeks.
