what is it about certain directors that make the majority of their films so great?

Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

what is it about certain directors that make the majority of their films so great?

   
03-20-21, 10:58 PM
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2004
Location: Long Island
Posts: 3,708
what is it about certain directors that make the majority of their films so great?
I realize this is an odd question. Every film made by Quentin Tarantino is great, or at least close to it. Scorsese always seems to direct great films as well. I give more credit to Tarantino for writing most of the movies he's directed. What is it that certain Directors do that can make a film great?
03-20-21, 11:13 PM
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: Sep 2000
Location: The Bible Belt
Posts: 34,936
Received 452 Likes on 335 Posts
Re: what is it about certain directors that make the majority of their films so great?
Talent?
03-20-21, 11:27 PM
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 49,472
Received 103 Likes on 70 Posts
Re: what is it about certain directors that make the majority of their films so great?
They dont insult the intelligence of their audience.
03-20-21, 11:35 PM
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
 
Join Date: Mar 2009
Posts: 3,762
Received 68 Likes on 53 Posts
Re: what is it about certain directors that make the majority of their films so great?
After I read the title (but before I opened this thread), this is the answer that came to my mind.
03-20-21, 11:41 PM
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
Join Date: Jun 2002
Location: Austin, TX, USA
Posts: 8,440
Received 215 Likes on 160 Posts
Re: what is it about certain directors that make the majority of their films so great?
Scientology?
